Some RI high schools to begin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This week some high school students in Rhode Island will be able to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine directly from their school.

One vaccine clinic for students 16 and older will get underway Monday morning at Cranston High School East, with a second clinics scheduled for Wednesday at Cranston High School West.

Barrington is scheduled to hold a clinic Thursday, with Johnson and North Kingstown both administering doses on Friday.

Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins said the district was especially encouraging high school seniors to sign up to get vaccinated. Hopkins is hoping the in-school clinics will provide an easy opportunity for students to get a vaccine before college, since some campuses will require the vaccine.

Additionally, he wants students to feel safe attending milestone celebrations in the upcoming future.

“It’s not going to be a traditional graduation, but I think it will be something that they’ll remember,” Hopkins told 12 News Thursday. “And now that we have the vaccinations coming in, within three weeks, we’ll have the second round of vaccinations for them, which will give them about a week, prior to that first prom.”

The city is providing the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for those over the age of 16.

A person age 16 or 17 may sign a vaccination consent form on their own and they do not need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their dose, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Hopkins told 12 News last week he expects there will be high demand from students, but with about 1,000 vaccines allotted per clinic, the city is prepared to have some leftover doses.

“If they have family members that are 16 and over, we can bring them in,” he said. “If they have parents that haven’t gotten vaccinated, we might as well use the vaccines while we have them.”

Hopkins added the city is using the same model for when senior citizens were vaccinated. Members of the fire department, along with other community volunteers, are helping to vaccinate students.

Second doses for Cranston students are scheduled to be administered May 24 and 26.