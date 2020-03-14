Some churches canceling services this weekend due to coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Islanders continue to take precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic several of the state’s churches are canceling services this weekend.

On Saturday morning, Bishop Thomas Tobin requested Catholics over the age of 60 not to attend Mass, and to refrain from receiving Holy Communion.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, and because the virus is very dangerous for the elderly and infirm, I strongly urge and request Catholics 60 years of age or older to not attend Mass this week, and to refrain from receiving Holy Communion this week. Your health comes first! — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) March 14, 2020

Hours later, Father Bernie Healey moved to cancel all Masses at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich for the weekend, and until further notice.

After prayer and reflection and with consideration of todays request by Gov. Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Alexander-Scott All Public Masses at OLM are cancelled this weekend and until further notice. We ask for your continued prayers. — Father Bernie Healey (@FatherHealey) March 14, 2020

The Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island went a step further, suspending all public worship for the weekend in an effort to support social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Today the Governor requested that Rhode Islanders stay home from church services this weekend and the Director of the Department of Health called upon clergy to cancel church services. These appeals are in addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guideline which asks, “organizations that serve high-risk populations to consider canceling events of more than 10 people,” Rt. Rev. W. Nicholas Knisely, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island said.

Bishop Knisely added that given the “gravity of the situation,” cancelations may become mandatory in the coming week.

“I urge all Episcopalians at risk to consider the needs of the entire community and avoid doing anything that would put an undue burden on our health care system in a time of pandemic,” he said.

