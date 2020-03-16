Solomon orders common areas in Warwick Mall closed in an effort to limit crowds

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In the interest of public health, Mayor Joseph Solomon announced Monday that all common areas in the Warwick Mall will be closed until further notice.

Solomon signed an executive order Monday afternoon, hoping that the measure will stem the spread of the coronavirus, which Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott says is now considered community spread.

The executive order will allow the mall’s anchor stores, including Target and Macy’s, open for the time being. It also allows stores with exterior entrances to remain open as well. All stores inside the mall must remain closed.

The closures go into effect beginning at 8 am. Tuesday. Solomon said closing the mall’s common areas is part of a nationwide effort to limit large groups from gathering and it’s important that everyone takes the closures seriously.

“We have received numerous complaints or information about individuals being dropped off at the mall and groups of young people congregating,” Solomon said.

“This is not meant to be a typical school vacation,” he added. “Congregating in public spaces is exactly the type of behavior that we are trying to discourage and so that is why we are issuing an executive order.”

Though the closures are for the best, Solomon said he is aware of the difficult times that lie ahead.

“This entire virus is a hardship on many of us,” he said.

Solomon said while the anchor stores will be allowed to remain open, employees and customers are urged to distance themselves from one another.

