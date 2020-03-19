Soap saves lives: West Warwick factory donates 70K bars of soap amid pandemic

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, a local soap manufacturer has donated 70,000 bars of soap to those who need it.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that she had contacted Bradford Soap Works for assistance during the crisis. On Thursday, the thousands of bars of soap were delivered by Teamsters IBT251 to nonprofit organizations across the state, where they will be distributed to families in need.

“It is great to see the RI community pull together and we are proud to be part of it,” the West Warwick company posted on its Facebook page.

Family Services of Rhode Island received 5,000 bars of soap from Bradford Thursday afternoon. The soap will be included in the organization’s “coronavirus kits” which also include, as available, disinfectant wipes, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other essential cleaning supplies.

“We are so thankful for this help,” Family Services of Rhode Island CEO Margaret Holland McDuff said.

