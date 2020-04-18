12 RESPONDS //
Snapchef helping to make hundreds of meals per day for those in need

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local company that normally provides staffing for restaurants across New England, is now helping to make hundreds of meals for those in need.

Snapchef has transformed its Providence training kitchen, and partnered with the city, to provide at least 500 meals a day.

While the company can no longer train people, the staff didn’t want to close up their kitchen when so many people need help getting food on the table.

So every day, they’re in the kitchen cooking and packing up meals.

“We’re going to continue doing this until we fill the need,” said Snapchef CEO Todd Snopkowski. “Right now our business, just like everybody else’s, has kinda disappeared. So we changed directions and started feeding people.”

The hot and cold meals are given to community organizations, then handed out to families.

Snapchef is partnering with businesses to help provide ingredients and supplies, but they are also accepting donations.

Live Cams on WPRI.com