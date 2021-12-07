Small study finds J&J booster works well for people who originally got Pfizer vaccine

BOSTON (WPRI) — Researchers in Boston say a study of 65 people found promising results after using Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 shot as a booster for Pfizer recipients.

The study released over the weekend was funded in part by Johnson & Johnson and has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston studied 65 people who received two shots of Pfizer’s vaccine. Six months after the second dose, 24 of the volunteers received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 41 volunteers received the J&J shot.

The study found both types of vaccines boosted the number of T cells, important for protecting the body from infection. However, the increase of T cells from J&J’s shot was twice as high as Pfizer’s, according to researchers.

The study also looked at antibody levels against the original strain of the virus, plus the delta and beta strains. The study did not include the new omicron variant.

Volunteers who got a third Pfizer dose saw their antibody levels jump after two weeks, but then decline by a quarter by the fourth week.

However, antibody levels doubled between the second and fourth weeks in volunteers who received a J&J booster.