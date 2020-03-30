Live Now
Six Flags New England delays opening until mid-May

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Though no cases have been reported there, amusement park Six Flags New England announced Monday it’s suspended operations and won’t open for the season until at least mid-May due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, spokeswoman Jennifer McGrath said in a statement.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” she wrote.

Prepaid tickets will be extended to the end of the 2020 season, according to McGrath. Season pass holders will get an extension on their passes equal to the number of days the park is closed, and customers who have a membership to the park will receive an extra month for each month of closure.

The park’s parent company has published more details on its website for members and those who had group events planned.

