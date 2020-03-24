Shelter-in-place order issued for Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus and a limited supply of medical resources, the New Shoreham Town Council has issued a shelter-in-place order for Block Island.

Jessica Willi, executive director of the Block Island Tourism Council, sent out a notice Tuesday that the town is “actively discouraging” visitors and second homeowners from coming to the island. Anyone who is currently on the island or in transit must adhere to the order, which will remain in effect until April 15.

The council is concerned about the amount of people who have flocked to the island to escape their primary residence, according to Willi. She said the island has “limited medical resources and a limited supply of medical equipment, medical personnel, personal protective devices and medicines to treat potential COVID-19 cases.”

Full-time residents are asked to restrict off-island travel to essential purposes only such as medical care or care of a family member.

Anyone coming to the island who has traveled outside of the continental United States within the last two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, Willi noted.

All restaurants, bars and town offices are currently closed to the public, according to Willi, while hotels, inns and house rentals are to stop taking reservations and cancel all reservations already on the books.

“It is important for our local community to address this issue now so we can move forward later with all the benefits one expects and has come to enjoy on Block Island,” she added.

Visit the town of New Shoreham’s website to learn more.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines