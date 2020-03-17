1  of  3
Live Now
Three states holding Democratic presidential primary contests amid coronavirus concerns New England Nation – Brady: A Look Back – 6:30 & 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 9 p.m. Update
Closings & Delays
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | All Latest Information | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

‘Shamrock hunts’ keeping kids busy while also promoting social distancing

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ This isn’t the typical school vacation.

Kids across the state are cooped up at home and itching for something to do, and some structured activities are discouraged as the nation works to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In an effort to keep children occupied and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, some parents took it upon themselves to organize community events where social distancing is possible.

More: 25 safe, fun and productive things to do in RI during coronavirus outbreak »

Barrington resident Kim Rackliffe helped organize a “shamrock hunt,” which encourages residents to strategically place shamrocks on the windows of their homes for children to look for.

“We just walk through the neighborhood and see how many shamrocks they can spot while going from house to house,” Rackliffe explained.

The “shamrock hunt” has become a social media trend and caught on in other communities such as Warwick, Coventry and Cranston.

“I thought it’d be a good way for us to get some fresh air, get some movement going, but also kind of keep the social distancing in mind,” Rackliffe added.

Rackliffe said the shamrock hunt isn’t just for St. Patrick’s Day; some neighborhoods are leaving their shamrocks up for the entire week.

It’s unclear at this time how long kids will be out of school for in Rhode Island, however, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on the closures Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com