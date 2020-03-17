‘Shamrock hunts’ keeping kids busy while also promoting social distancing

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ This isn’t the typical school vacation.

Kids across the state are cooped up at home and itching for something to do, and some structured activities are discouraged as the nation works to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In an effort to keep children occupied and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, some parents took it upon themselves to organize community events where social distancing is possible.

Barrington resident Kim Rackliffe helped organize a “shamrock hunt,” which encourages residents to strategically place shamrocks on the windows of their homes for children to look for.

“We just walk through the neighborhood and see how many shamrocks they can spot while going from house to house,” Rackliffe explained.

The “shamrock hunt” has become a social media trend and caught on in other communities such as Warwick, Coventry and Cranston.

“I thought it’d be a good way for us to get some fresh air, get some movement going, but also kind of keep the social distancing in mind,” Rackliffe added.

Rackliffe said the shamrock hunt isn’t just for St. Patrick’s Day; some neighborhoods are leaving their shamrocks up for the entire week.

It’s unclear at this time how long kids will be out of school for in Rhode Island, however, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on the closures Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines