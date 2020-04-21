Several juveniles, staffers at RI Training School test positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After a staff member at the Rhode Island Training School in Cranston tested positive for COVID-19, the facility began testing all juveniles and the rest of its staff.

On Monday, DCYF spokesperson Sean McFarland reported three juveniles and six additional staff members tested positive for the virus.

The juveniles are all asymptomatic and have been moved to a separate unit, isolated from others, according to McFarland. The staff members who tested positive are quarantining at home.

The Training School will continue to carry out strict prevention efforts, including:

Juveniles are screened on a regular basis to ensure they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Medical staff closely monitor the health of the youth.

Staff are screened when they enter the building and youth are screened twice a day.

Both juveniles and staff wear face masks or cloth face coverings at all times. Juveniles can take off these masks/coverings when they are in their rooms.

A professional cleaning company cleaned and sanitize the facility and staff have increased daily cleanings using disinfecting products.

The Training School practices social distancing by keeping juveniles and staff at a safe distance whenever possible, including during meals, recreation, school, and other programming.

