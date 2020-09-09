3 COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases in RI; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott are back to holding weekly briefings on COVID-19, and their next is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The R.I. Department of Health announced three additional COVID-19-associated deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,062.
Health officials also reported 54 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 1%.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to 82, with four patients in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.
