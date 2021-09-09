RI reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 326 new cases as hospitalizations fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island saw a significant dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations from Tuesday to Wednesday, with 26 patients discharged and just eight new admissions.

Data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health shows there are 130 hospitalizations in total, with 19 people in the intensive care unit and 13 on ventilators. (Hospitalization data is revised daily with a two-day lag in reporting.)

Five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the data shows.

The Health Department also reported 326 new infections and a 1.8% positivity rate, with nearly 18,000 tests administered the previous day.

The state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, with a rate of 189 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

A 12 News analysis of Health Department and CDC data shows roughly 68.5% of Rhode Island’s population is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 62% is fully vaccinated.

Thursday evening, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a vaccine requirement for all federal workers and contractors.