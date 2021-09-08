RI reports 400+ daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-April; 4 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 405 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day case count in nearly four months.

With more than 12,800 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 3.1%, according to the Health Department’s data.

The last time the state reported more than 400 new positive cases was April 15, when there were 465 reported.

Through screening a portion of the new cases over the past week, the Health Department identified four more cases linked to the delta variant, a sharp decline from the number of cases identified in recent weeks. (For context, the agency reported 163 new delta cases last week.)

Four more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.

The data also shows 148 patients are currently hospitalized in the state, with 21 people in the intensive care unit and 14 on ventilators.