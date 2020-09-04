RI reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,055 on Friday as health officials reported no additional fatalities.

New data released by the R.I. Department of Health showed 58 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 0.7% for the second day in a row.

As of mid-day Friday, 76 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to wrap up her week of briefings dedicated to reopening schools with an update on school sports at 1 p.m.

The governor said next week, she will go back to holding weekly briefings at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines