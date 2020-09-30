Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island had risen to 103.

Health officials also announced another three people died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,113, along with 131 new positive cases.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed an increase in new hospital admissions by week (from 43 to 66) and downward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.4% to 1.2%) and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 73 to 70).

