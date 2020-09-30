PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.
On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island had risen to 103.
Health officials also announced another three people died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,113, along with 131 new positive cases.
The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed an increase in new hospital admissions by week (from 43 to 66) and downward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.4% to 1.2%) and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 73 to 70).
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday
- Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as September ends
- Study: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial reveals promising immune response in older adults
- Poll: More than a third of Americans won’t even trust their doctor to tell them a COVID-19 vaccine is safe