McKee, RIDOH to hold weekly COVID briefing at 2 pm as vaccine deadline looms for health care workers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A day before a mandate for all staff at state-licensed health care facilities to be fully vaccinated, Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials will address availability and eligibility for booster shots for some residents.

McKee will provide a COVID-19 update at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick alongside R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Tom McCarthy, Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response. Mayor Frank Picozzi is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Last Friday, an estimated 130,000 Rhode Islanders became eligible for the booster shots if they had received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

According to the Health Department, this includes:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings (regardless of age) should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks,

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Since boosters were made available to these new groups, the state reported 4,900 Rhode Islanders have received an additional dose.

Fri. Sept 24: 719

Sat. Sept. 25: 1,195

Sun. Sept. 26: 654

Mon. Sept. 27: 1,739

Tues. Sept. 28: 593

The additional doses come at the same time more than 129,000 eligible Rhode Islanders – aged 12 years and older – still have not received their first COVID-19 vaccines, even though they have been widely available for months.

Some of those eligible Rhode Islanders include healthcare workers, who are required to become fully vaccinated by Friday, or risk losing their jobs.

The governor has been faced with protestors almost weekly since announcing the mandate, while multiple lawsuits were filed in an attempt to secure temporary injunctions against the mandate.

Earlier this week, a judge rejected an attempt by a group of unions asking for firefighters to be exempt from Rhode Island’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The group argued that it’s unconstitutional when it comes to medical and religious exemptions.

Thursday, a federal judge has yet to issue a decision on a motion filed by healthcare workers seeking a temporary injunction against the requirement.

Judge Mary McElroy took the information presented in court on Wednesday under advisement.