CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19: 131 new cases, 3 more deaths in RI as hospitalizations climb over 100

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RIDOH_1535408102566.JPG

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island has risen to 103, according to new data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department’s data previously showed Rhode Island hadn’t had 100 or more hospitalizations since August 9. However, on Tuesday, the numbers for previous days were updated and now show hospitalizations have been between 100 and 104 since Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Health officials reported another three COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,113, along with 131 new positive cases.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed an increase in new hospital admissions by week (from 43 to 66) and downward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.4% to 1.2%) and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 73 to 70).

In addition to 131 new cases reported Tuesday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 12 more cases for previous days over the past two weeks.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour