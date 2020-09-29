COVID-19: 131 new cases, 3 more deaths in RI as hospitalizations climb over 100

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island has risen to 103, according to new data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department’s data previously showed Rhode Island hadn’t had 100 or more hospitalizations since August 9. However, on Tuesday, the numbers for previous days were updated and now show hospitalizations have been between 100 and 104 since Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Health officials reported another three COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,113, along with 131 new positive cases.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed an increase in new hospital admissions by week (from 43 to 66) and downward trends in the percent positive by week (from 1.4% to 1.2%) and new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 73 to 70).

In addition to 131 new cases reported Tuesday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 12 more cases for previous days over the past two weeks.

