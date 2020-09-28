RI reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19 since the state last released data on Friday, according to the new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.
The state’s COVID-19-related death toll now stands at 1,110.
The Health Department also reported 253 new positive cases over the past three days.
The state’s hospitalization data hasn’t been updated since Thursday. When asked why, R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News the state is “transitioning to a new file structure for the hospitalization data,” adding that he expects those numbers to be released later on Monday or on Tuesday.
As of Thursday, there were 94 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island hospitals, of which eight were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators.
Last week, the state started adding weekly trends in the data to its dashboard, which will be updated on Tuesdays.
