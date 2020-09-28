RI reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths since Friday

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19 since the state last released data on Friday, according to the new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The state’s COVID-19-related death toll now stands at 1,110.

The Health Department also reported 253 new positive cases over the past three days.

The state’s hospitalization data hasn’t been updated since Thursday. When asked why, R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News the state is “transitioning to a new file structure for the hospitalization data,” adding that he expects those numbers to be released later on Monday or on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, there were 94 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island hospitals, of which eight were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators.

Last week, the state started adding weekly trends in the data to its dashboard, which will be updated on Tuesdays.

