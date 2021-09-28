RI sees decline in weekly COVID-19 data; 285 new cases, 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a rate of 195 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the state of Rhode Island is still considered by the CDC to have high transmission of the virus.

But, for the first time in nearly three weeks, that rate has fallen below 200, a significant improvement from a recent high of 247 on Sept. 13, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The state this week also saw slight declines in its weekly positivity rate (from 2.2% last week to 2% this week) and new hospital admissions by week (from 133 to 128), according to the Health Department.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 285 new infections, a 2.5% daily positivity rate and two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The number of hospitalizations fell to 132, with 14 patients in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators.

The data also shows Rhode Island now has 64% of its population fully vaccinated against the disease, while 70% is at least partially vaccinated, having gotten the first of two Pfizer or Moderna doses.