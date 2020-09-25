CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s reported death toll from COVID-19 increased to 1,107 on Friday as health officials announced another fatality.

The R.I. Department of Health also reported 119 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 1.5%.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

As of Friday afternoon, 94 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Rhode Island, with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Officials at Providence College, where more than 180 students and staff members have tested positive in the past week, announced Friday that full remote learning would continue through October 3.

