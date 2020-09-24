RI reports 139 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths as hospitalizations climb

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Rhode Island has risen to 94, according to new data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Rhode Island hasn’t had more than 90 hospitalizations since August 30, when there were 93.

Of the 94 hospitalized, eight are in the intensive care unit and four are on ventilators, the data shows.

The Health Department said another four people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,106.

Health officials also reported 139 new positive cases. The daily positivity rate came out to 1.4%, officials said, with 9,727 tests conducted the previous day.

The newly released data from the state shows a significant spike in weekly cases among 19- to 24-year-old residents, coinciding with recent outbreaks among college students.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo attributed the uptick in new cases to the ongoing outbreaks at Providence College, which had 150 new cases last week, and the University of Rhode Island, which had 40 new cases.

“To all of the people of PC who played a hand in this: these are real consequences,” Raimondo added. “This is hurting people’s business in Rhode Island.”

Whoa… Check out how younger adults are contributing to the overall case count in Rhode Island. This is a breakdown of new cases by age from the last week. Interactive charts –> https://t.co/p52MWxOdMB pic.twitter.com/N4Uex7bTFg — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) September 23, 2020

