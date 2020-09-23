RI’s COVID-19 death toll tops 1,100; Raimondo to hold briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,100 on Wednesday, with three more fatalities announced by the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials also reported 121 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 1.5%.

In addition to the 121 new cases that came back positive on Tuesday, the Health Department also newly disclosed 12 cases for previous days over the past two weeks.

While hospitalizations ticked up to 86, the data shows a decline in new admissions this week compared to last. (There were 58 last week and 41 this week, the Health Department said.)

The weekly percent positive rate trended upward from 1.1% to 1.4%, as did the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents, from 54 to 73, according to the data.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island was placed back on the travel advisory lists for Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said it was due to the rate of cases per 100,000 residents, which he attributed to the state’s “aggressive testing strategy.”

Raimondo may touch upon that during the briefing, and she’s expected to discuss the latest on schools, which have now been in session for a week and a half.

According to Health Department data, more students who are currently learning remotely have tested positive for COVID-19 than their in-school counterparts.

The state plans to launch a dashboard this week breaking down COVID-19 cases by school.

As for higher education, Providence College is currently dealing with an outbreak, while cases have also popped up at other local colleges and universities. At URI, two sororities and a fraternity have been placed in quarantine after members tested positive for the virus.

The governor may also discuss Halloween during her briefing after the CDC posted new guidelines which classified trick-or-treating as a “high-risk” activity. Last week, Raimondo insisted that “Halloween has to go on one way or another,” suggesting that families and communities will need to get creative.

