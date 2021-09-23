CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19: RI Dept. of Health reports 285 new cases, 2 deaths

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, new data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The Health Department reported 285 new cases and a 1.6% daily positivity rate, with 17,400 tests administered the previous day.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days fell to 209, continuing its recent downward trend. The CDC uses that rate to track community transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 127, with 20 patients in the ICU and 13 on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Additionally, the data shows nearly 64% of Rhode Island’s population is now fully vaccinated against the disease.

