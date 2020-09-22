RI back on NY, NJ travel advisory lists; 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 92 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New York and New Jersey officials updated their travel advisories on Tuesday to add Rhode Island and four other states to the list of those they consider “high risk” for COVID-19.

Connecticut is expected to follow suit, since all three governors have a regional pact on travel policy.

Connecticut Travel Advisory » | New York Travel Advisory » | New Jersey Travel Advisory »

Rhode Island was previously added to the tri-state travel advisory in early August, but was removed a week later.

The advisory reflects states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

After Rhode Island was first added to the lists, Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state leaders argued that some national rankings had been overstating the positivity rate.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,099, along with 92 new positive cases.

The daily positivity rate was 1.7%, according to health officials.

As of midday Tuesday, 82 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Rhode Island and of those, 10 were in the intensive care unit and seven were on ventilators.

New York and New Jersey also added Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada and Wyoming to its travel advisory lists on Tuesday.

Rhode Island also remains on Massachusetts’ travel advisory list.

