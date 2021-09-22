RI reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as community transmission rate trends downward

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As of Wednesday, Rhode Island had a rate of 215 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

While the state remains well into the “high transmission” category as set by the CDC, the current rate is an marked improvement from the recent high of nearly 250 earlier this month.

Hospitalizations appear to be trending in the other direction, however. The data shows there are now 137 patients with COVID-19 in Rhode Island’s hospital system, an increase of 20 since Friday.

New weekly data released Tuesday showed a significant increase in new admissions — from 97 last week to 128 this week.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 282 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 1.5%, with more than 18,000 tests administered the previous day.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said.

Nearly 70% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated to date, according to the Health Department’s data, while almost 64% is considered fully vaccinated.