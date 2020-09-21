CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19: 264 new positive cases, 9 more deaths in RI since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,097, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Officials also reported 264 new positive cases in the state since the Health Department last released data on Friday.

The daily positivity rate on Monday ticked up to 2.4% after being at 1.5% on Friday, according to health officials.

Hospitalizations fell slightly over the weekend, with 78 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island hospitals as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 10 were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators, the Health Department said.

12 News learned Monday that seven students and two staff members at the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex in Providence were placed in quarantine after coming into close contact with a student who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Providence

