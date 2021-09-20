RI Dept. of Health reports 881 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Since Friday, 881 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department also added 20 new cases to the daily totals prior to Friday.

Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the death toll to 2,815.

Hospitalizations have been holding steady as of late, with 119 COVID-19 patients currently in the state’s medical facilities. Of those people, 18 are in the intensive care unit and nine are on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

The data also shows roughly 63% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against the disease to date, while nearly 70% is at least partially vaccinated.

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer announced it will soon be seeking authorization for the use of its vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The company said it’s run studies which showed a lower dose of the vaccine (about a third of a normal shot) was effective and safe for that age group.