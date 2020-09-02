CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,051.

Another 53 people tested positive with 4,136 new tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.3%, according to the Health Department.

Hospitalizations fell to 78 from 81 a day earlier, including eight people in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators, according to state officials.

Raimondo is dedicating her Wednesday briefing about the reopening of schools to contact tracing and quarantining.

In her Tuesday briefing, she announced a new testing system that will be dedicated to K-12 public and private students, teachers and staff.

If individuals at school feel sick they will be sent to a designated isolation room, until they go home, according to Raimondo.

If a student is sent home sick or wakes up sick Raimondo said they will immediately be expected to call the designated K-12 testing hotline and get tested at one of the dozen specified testing locations.

