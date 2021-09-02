McKee, health officials to hold 1 pm COVID-19 briefing at URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee will highlight efforts to vaccinate college students during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.

McKee will be on location at the University of Rhode Island’s alumni center. He’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., COVID-19 response executive director Tom McCarthy, Postsecondary Education Commissioner Shannon Gilkey, and URI President Marc Parlange.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 272 new coronavirus infections and two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Through sequencing a portion of the new cases over the past week, the agency identified another 163 linked to the delta variant.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 138, with 17 patients in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.