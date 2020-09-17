101 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health reported 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate came out to 1.2%, officials said, with more than 8,100 tests conducted the previous day.

The Health Department also reported four more COVID-19-associated deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,085.

As of mid-day Thursday, 88 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which nine were in the intensive care unit and five were on ventilators.

