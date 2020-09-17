CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

101 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in RI

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health reported 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate came out to 1.2%, officials said, with more than 8,100 tests conducted the previous day.

The Health Department also reported four more COVID-19-associated deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,085.

As of mid-day Thursday, 88 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which nine were in the intensive care unit and five were on ventilators.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/15/2020: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour