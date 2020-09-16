Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced three more people died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,078.

The Health Department also reported 82 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 1.5%

As of Tuesday, there were 81 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, five were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

