CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19 data: RI tops 700K people fully vaccinated; 316 new cases, 1 death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island hit another vaccine milestone on Thursday as Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials continue their push to get more people immunized against COVID-19.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows more than 700,000 people are now considered fully vaccinated, while more than 768,000 are at least partially vaccinated.

One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the Health Department said, while 316 new cases were found.

Data obtained by the Target 12 Investigators revealed that as of Sunday, nearly 600 students and teachers have tested positive for the virus since the start of the new school year.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 121 on Thursday, with 17 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community