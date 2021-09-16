COVID-19 data: RI tops 700K people fully vaccinated; 316 new cases, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island hit another vaccine milestone on Thursday as Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials continue their push to get more people immunized against COVID-19.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows more than 700,000 people are now considered fully vaccinated, while more than 768,000 are at least partially vaccinated.

One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the Health Department said, while 316 new cases were found.

Data obtained by the Target 12 Investigators revealed that as of Sunday, nearly 600 students and teachers have tested positive for the virus since the start of the new school year.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 121 on Thursday, with 17 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.