RI reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,078.

Health officials also reported 82 new positive cases on Tuesday, along with 5,372 tests conducted the previous day and a daily positivity rate of 1.5%.

There are currently 81 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island with nine in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators, the Health Department said.

Monday was the first day of school in Rhode Island and students, faculty and staff members from both private and public schools can now get tested for COVID-19 through the state’s dedicated K-12 testing program.

The program is separate from the testing system for the rest of the state. More than a dozen COVID-19 testing sites across the state opened Monday morning.

