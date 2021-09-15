McKee, health officials to hold 2 pm COVID-19 briefing at Johnston High School

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Getting more students vaccinated will be the topic of discussion at the state’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The 2 p.m. update will be held at Johnston High School, the same district that had to close a school due to a positive COVID case Tuesday.

Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy, and R.I. Interscholastic League Executive Director Michael Lunney will highlight the importance of vaccines for school communities and student-athletes.

Windsor Hill Elementary School had to be closed when a staff member tested positive. Superintendent Bernard DiLullo said the staff needed the time to safely do contact tracing, therefore temporarily closing the school in order to do so.

Schools have only been back in session for a couple of weeks and several districts have reported positive cases. Elementary school students cannot get vaccinated because they are too young, but the teachers can be.

Rhode Island Association of School Principals Executive Director Robert Littlefield said there’s a lot of pressure on principals right now and they shouldn’t have to verify who’s vaccinated.

“Right now, when it comes to students, particularly student-athletes in the secondary level, we have an honor system, whether they’re vaccinated or not, but in terms of asking principals to verify, I find that very difficult,” Littlefield said.

He continued saying that he feels a great majority of student-athletes at the secondary level have already gotten vaccinated.