COVID-19: 212 new positive cases, 4 deaths reported since Friday

David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Rhode Island has climbed to 1,075, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The data shows four newly reported deaths along with 212 new positive cases since health officials’ last update on Friday.

As of mid-day Monday, 80 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which seven were in the intensive care unit and four were on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

