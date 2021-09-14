RI Dept. of Health reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 389 new infections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 data provided Tuesday by the Rhode Island Department of Health showed improvements in two weekly metrics, but the state continues to see a high rate of new cases.

The rate of more than 236 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days is the highest Rhode Island has seen since mid-April. Any state with a rate higher than 100 new cases per 100,000 over a seven-day span is considered to have high transmission of the virus.

The state’s weekly positivity rate ticked down from 2.6% last week to 2.5% this week, according to the Health Department, while there was a more significant drop in new hospital admissions, from 148 to 93.

Rhode Island hospitals have discharged 10,000 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started locally.



Currently, 114 COVID-19 patients are in Rhode Island’s hospitals, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators, the data shows.

Six additional deaths were disclosed Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,808.

The Health Department also reported 389 new positive cases and a 3.4% daily positivity rate, with 11,341 tests administered the previous day.

The state is nearing the 700,000 mark in terms of Rhode Islanders fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to health officials.