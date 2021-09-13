COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in RI; 858 new cases since Friday, 9 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After hitting a recent high of 161 hospitalizations at the start of the month, new COVID-19 data from the Rhode Island Department of Health shows the state is starting to see a decline.

On Monday, the Health Department said there were 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 16 in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators.

Those numbers could change slightly in the coming days, however, since hospitalization data is revised daily with a two-day lag.

Nine more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the death toll to 2,802.

The Health Department on Monday also reported 858 new infections since data was last released on Friday, and added 104 cases to the daily totals prior to that.

At a rate more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the state is considered to have high transmission of the virus.

Also of note: the data shows the state has surpassed 5 million total tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, nearly 63% of Rhode Island’s population was fully vaccinated, according to a 12 News analysis of the data, while 69% was at least partially vaccinated.