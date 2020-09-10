RI reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,067.

While the five deaths were newly reported on Thursday, state data shows they actually happened over the past several days.

Rhode Island is still seeing fewer than two deaths per day on a relatively consistent basis, the data shows. See the chart below:

Date Deaths Sept. 1 1 Sept. 2 2 Sept. 3 1 Sept. 4 1 Sept. 5 1 Sept. 6 1 Sept. 7 1 Sept. 8 2 Sept. 9 0

Another 84 people tested positive and 7,833 new tests were conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.1%, the Health Department said.

Hospitalizations fell to 76 from 82 a day earlier. Currently, five people are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators, according to health officials.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott urged Rhode Islanders to get a flu vaccination this fall to help prevent hospitals from getting overrun.

“This flu season, vaccination for the flu is more important than it has ever been. I cannot emphasize this enough,” Raimondo said. “This is truly a life and death situation.”

