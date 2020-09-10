PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,067.
While the five deaths were newly reported on Thursday, state data shows they actually happened over the past several days.
Rhode Island is still seeing fewer than two deaths per day on a relatively consistent basis, the data shows. See the chart below:
|Date
|Deaths
|Sept. 1
|1
|Sept. 2
|2
|Sept. 3
|1
|Sept. 4
|1
|Sept. 5
|1
|Sept. 6
|1
|Sept. 7
|1
|Sept. 8
|2
|Sept. 9
|0
Another 84 people tested positive and 7,833 new tests were conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.1%, the Health Department said.
Hospitalizations fell to 76 from 82 a day earlier. Currently, five people are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators, according to health officials.
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »
During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott urged Rhode Islanders to get a flu vaccination this fall to help prevent hospitals from getting overrun.
“This flu season, vaccination for the flu is more important than it has ever been. I cannot emphasize this enough,” Raimondo said. “This is truly a life and death situation.”
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- BC pauses swim team activities after athletes test positive
- RI reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
- FEMA approves RI for 2 additional weeks of $300 unemployment bonus
- COVID-19 testing sites for RI students, school staff to open Friday
- ‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus