COVID-19: RI reports 6 more deaths, 346 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health disclosed six more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,793.

Data from the Health Department shows 20 Rhode Islanders have lost their lives after contracting the virus over the past eight days alone.

The state continues to see a steady stream of new cases, with 346 new infections reported Friday.

Rhode Island is still considered to have high transmission of the virus, with a rate of 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Currently, 132 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, with 16 in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators, according to health officials.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new rules in an effort to get more people vaccinated against the disease. Federal workers and contractors are must now get vaccinated, while employers with more than 100 employees are told to require them to get vaccinated or be tested on a weekly basis.