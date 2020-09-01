Raimondo to hold briefing on K-12 COVID-19 testing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island parents and school staff will learn more about testing for COVID-19 in K-12 schools Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is dedicating her Tuesday briefing to testing readiness, the third out of five metrics the state requires to be met to safely reopen schools.

Raimondo previously said she wanted to pledge every student or school staff member who had coronavirus symptoms in school could be tested and have results within 48-72 hours.

Rhode Island, like other states, has struggled to get an adequate turnaround time for COVID-19 test results. Raimondo noted the average turnaround time was about five days in mid-July.

As of last week, Raimondo says with about 45,000 tests completed, turnaround time lowered to 1.8 days, or less than 48 hours. The governor says she’s confident testing turnaround time could stay within this range, even if testing volumes increase.

Raimondo claims at this point, Rhode Island is becoming less dependent on out-of-state, commercial labs, and the Ocean State has a greater degree of control over testing within the state.

In her Monday briefing, the governor explained how public and private schools will have an “entirely separate” testing system from the rest of the state. The governor announced the state will establish more than a dozen dedicated swab sites around Rhode Island for students and teachers

There will also also ten rapid machines available for those who develop symptoms during the school day who need immediate results, within minutes.

“We decided, after an incredible amount of thought, that we didn’t want to overly burden the schools or the school nurses, particularly at the get go,” Raimondo said. “The state is handling all of the testing. Municipalities do not have to worry about it.”

Raimondo said she’s “sure there will be kinks” with the system.

“I am telling you that I am highly confident we have a system in place, and we are going to be able to deliver what we say we will, which is rapid testing, and effective testing, and accurate testing for all kids and all employees in school,” she said.

This is a developing story. The governor is set to deliver more remarks at 1 p.m.