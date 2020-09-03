RI daily positivity rate hits new low; 56 more COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Rhode Island hit a new low Thursday, according to data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials reported 56 new positive cases and 8,422 tests conducted the previous day, for a positivity rate of 0.7%.

The previous record low rate of 0.8% was hit last Friday.

The Health Department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,055.

The number of hospitalizations fell to 68, officials said, with seven patients in the ICU and four on ventilators.

