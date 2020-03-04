Senior home: Coronavirus is ‘concerning’ but we’re prepared

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths have been occurring all across the country and internationally.

Many of the people who have died after contracting the virus are senior citizens, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2.2 million people live in longterm care settings and may already be at heightened risk of illness due to age, underlying health conditions, and close living quarters.

There was an outbreak of coronavirus at a nursing home near Seattle, prompting urgent calls for precautions at America’s elder care facilities. Of the nine deaths reported so far in the U.S., all lived in Washington state and most were residents of that nursing home.

The American Health Care Association, which represents 13,500 for-profit and nonprofit facilities for seniors and disabled people, issued updated guidelines on Saturday in response to the outbreak in Washington.

Libby Sarro, the nursing home administrator at Bethany Home of Rhode Island, says the deaths are very concerning but she doesn’t want residents to panic, noting that her staff has been preparing and feels confident about their approach to infection control.

“We had a meeting on Monday morning, we got the staff together and sat down and brainstormed how to protect the residents and staff,” Sarro said.

That plan includes frequent sanitation.

“This morning, when we came in, we washed down rails, we wiped our phones, hard surfaces, the door handles, the elevator as a precautionary measure,” Sarro explained. “We have all the supplies we need, hand wipes and sanitizers.”

In addition, the home is asking family members who are sick to avoid in-person visits.

“We talk to them, ask them questions at the front desk: ‘Are you sick? Has anyone in the home had a fever?’ And if that’s the case, tell them to please reconsider coming in,” Sarro said.

Sarro said they’re also following recommendations from the CDC.

“My first priority was to turn to my staff and put a plan in place in case they actually do get quarantined, but also, we are in contact with the CDC and we know everything that is going on,” she said. “We also are a part of Leading Age Rhode Island and they have information from Washington, so we feel we have the correct data so we are following those recommendations.”

Capitol Ridge at Providence Senior Center says precautions are also being taken there.

“Capitol Ridge at Providence is requiring all associates to undergo rigorous training, resident and visitor education is being provided and we are monitoring all associates and visitors exhibiting symptoms,” spokesperson Carol Arnold said. “Escalated cleaning activities using specialized materials are also being performed to help prevent an outbreak from occurring. We will continue to follow CDC guidelines and take the lead from the Rhode Island Department of Health, both to prevent exposure and in the event that an outbreak may occur.”