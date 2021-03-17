CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Select Walmart pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine in RI

Coronavirus

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Certain Walmart pharmacies in Rhode Island will soon begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible, according to the company.

Walmart said Wednesday that Rhode Islanders will soon be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at one of nine locations statewide:

  • Coventry: 650 Centre of New England Boulevard
  • Cranston: 1776 Plainfield Pike
  • Newport: 199 Connell Highway
  • North Kingstown: 1031 Ten Rod Road
  • North Smithfield: 7 Dowling Village Boulevard
  • Providence: 51 Silver Spring Street
  • Warwick: 650 Bald Hill Road and 840 Post Road
  • Westerly: 258 Post Road

The company said the doses are being made available through the federal retail pharmacy program, which CVS Health and Walgreens are also apart of.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart,” Executive Vice President of Health and Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Eligible Rhode Islanders will be able to start scheduling appointments on March 18 through Walmart’s website.

Walmart said appointments will be available seven days a week, but the number of time slots available each day depends on vaccine supply.

Rhode Island is one of 25 states participating in the federal program. Right now, Walmart locations in Massachusetts are not supporting the federal program.

