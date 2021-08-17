Select retail pharmacy locations now offering 3rd vaccine doses for immunocompromised

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of the country’s biggest retail pharmacies say they’re offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Elibile residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island can get their additional dose at select CVS Pharmacy locations by appointment only.

In a news release, Walgreens noted that same-day appointments will be available on a walk-in basis.

Rite Aid says eligible individuals can also walk in to any pharmacy location and get help from a pharmacist.

Walmart says it is accepting walk-ins at all 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Soon, the stores will also be scheduling appointments through its vaccine scheduler.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for people who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used. If the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available or is unknown, either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered.

The additional dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose was administered.

Patients must be 12 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Those considered to be moderately to severely immunocompromised are/have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for an additional dose at this time.

Patients should bring their vaccination record to appointments and will be required to attest to their eligibility.