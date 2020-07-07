Seasonal worker on Block Island tests positive for COVID-19

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A summer worker on Block Island has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Block Island Medical Center.

The New Shoreham town website posted the update on Monday, saying the worker’s test result came back Sunday night.

The website says once the test came back positive, the COVID-19 response plan was activated and the employee was isolated. Contract tracing has already started.

Neither the worker nor the business were publicly identified.

It was the first confirmed case of the disease on the island since late March when a resident tested positive after visiting New York.

The Department of Health and the Disaster Medical Team plans to begin asymptomatic testing on Block Island on Tuesday, according to the posting.

“The tests will be prioritized for high contact workers and first responders, and will include restaurant workers, individuals living in communal housing, contacts of exposed individuals, and will radiate out to residents,” the website reads.

The town also reminds everyone to keep wearing a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and monitor your health to help stop the spread of the virus.