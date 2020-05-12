Schools provided options for graduation ceremonies during pandemic

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Graduations are going to be much different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) shared a series of guidelines on Monday, aimed at helping schools across the state plan commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

The guidelines include different ceremony options for schools to choose from, including both virtual and drive-in graduations.

For virtual graduations, RIDE listed several ways schools could reach large audiences online, including Zoom and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Schools opting to have a drive-in graduation can choose from a list recommended locations that have enough space for hundreds of vehicles, such as the Rustic Drive-In in North Smithfield.

Districts that choose this option must ensure everyone stays in their cars. Cars that are within 6 feet of each other must also have their windows up at all times.

RIDE encouraged districts to prerecord all commencement speeches, as well as students walking across the stage, though students will not be allowed to shake hands with faculty or receive a diploma.

RIDE also announced that the state is partnering with PBS to host a televised graduation special for the Class of 2020, which will include guest speakers, musical performances and contributions from graduating seniors.

The graduation special is scheduled for June 15 at 7 p.m.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines