CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Wheaton College going remote after 13 positive coronavirus tests in one day

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Wheaton College announced Thursday they are moving to remote learning and placing students on a modified quarantine after seeing their largest one day total of positive coronavirus test results.

The college says 13 community members tested positive for the virus, including 12 students and one non-student.

The student cases are a mix of off-campus and residential students, according to Wheaton, and are not concentrated on any one group of students.

Contact-tracing efforts are currently underway to identify close contacts, the college added.

Beginning Friday, all classes will shift to remote learning, according to Wheaton, and resident students will be placed on modified quarantine.

Wheaton explained that residential students will be restricted to leaving their room to use the bathroom, pick up take out from dining facilities, go outside for fresh air, go to scheduled tests, attend medical appointments and work scheduled shifts off-campus.

Commuting students are restricted from campus, as well as any staff not critical to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the college added.

In-campus events are on hold, as well as athletic practices being cancelled and the fitness center being closed.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour