Wheaton College going remote after 13 positive coronavirus tests in one day

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Wheaton College announced Thursday they are moving to remote learning and placing students on a modified quarantine after seeing their largest one day total of positive coronavirus test results.

The college says 13 community members tested positive for the virus, including 12 students and one non-student.

The student cases are a mix of off-campus and residential students, according to Wheaton, and are not concentrated on any one group of students.

Contact-tracing efforts are currently underway to identify close contacts, the college added.

Beginning Friday, all classes will shift to remote learning, according to Wheaton, and resident students will be placed on modified quarantine.

Wheaton explained that residential students will be restricted to leaving their room to use the bathroom, pick up take out from dining facilities, go outside for fresh air, go to scheduled tests, attend medical appointments and work scheduled shifts off-campus.

Commuting students are restricted from campus, as well as any staff not critical to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the college added.

In-campus events are on hold, as well as athletic practices being cancelled and the fitness center being closed.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines