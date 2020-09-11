Warwick will purchase hundreds of air purifiers to address ventilation concerns in schools

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After walkthrough teams reported ventilation concerns in all 20 of the school district’s buildings, Warwick is in the process of developing a plan to address those deficiencies.

In an email to parents, the school district said walkthroughs were conducted last Friday. The email also outlined the district’s plan to purchase approximately 600 air purifiers using CARES Act funding.

Warwick has already opted to begin the school year virtually, and the district estimates that the project will take roughly two to three months to complete.

“While we believe this remedy can achieve the desired result, a comprehensive solution is the installation of a new HVAC system in each school,” the email explains.

The district said residents will have the opportunity to vote on a bond question regarding the allocation of $26 million to fund the purchase and installation of new HVAC systems for Warwick elementary schools.

The district’s plan will be discussed in greater detail by the Warwick School Committee next Tuesday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, who has already given all but two school districts the green light to fully reopen in person, has repeatedly expressed her disappointment with Warwick’s decision.

12 News reached out to Warwick Superintendent Philip Thornton about the plan, but he was unavailable for comment.