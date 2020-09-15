Warwick to decide whether students can return to school in person this year

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Education officials in Warwick are meeting virtually Tuesday evening to decide whether students will eventually return to school in person this year.

The Warwick School Committee will be discussing a plan that would allow the district to purchase 600 air purifiers using CARES Act funding. The plan was developed after walkthrough teams reported ventilation concerns in all of the city’s 20 school buildings.

Warwick has already opted to begin the school year virtually, and the district estimates that both the purchase and installation of the air purifiers, as well as the electrical upgrades needed to support them, will take roughly two to three months to complete.

Superintendent Philip Thornton’s office tells 12 News the district plans to possibly transition into a hybrid model depending on how the meeting goes, but no matter what they decide to do, getting students physically back into the classroom will take time.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, who has already given all but two school districts the green light to fully reopen in person, has repeatedly expressed her disappointment with Warwick’s decision.

“I could not be more disappointed in the vote that they took,” Raimondo said soon after the district voted to begin the school year virtually. “They just threw in the towel on those kids. I think the children of Warwick deserve better.”