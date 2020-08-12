Warwick School Committee votes to start year with distance learning

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Though having previously considered a hybrid model, the Warwick School Committee voted 4-1 to have students start the academic year learning from home.

The vote, held during a virtual meeting Tuesday night, comes ahead of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s formal announcement on whether schools can return to full in-person classes or not.

That announcement, originally expected by Aug. 17, has been pushed back a week after Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green informed superintendents that the first day of school would be delayed until Sept. 9 for teachers and Sept. 14 for students.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to further discuss the decision during her weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

Karen Bachus, who chairs the Warwick School Committee, said by approving the measure to opt for distance learning, she would charge the superintendent to explore in-person learning “of some sort” if possible for students with IEP’s, alternative assessments, and career and technical education.

David Testa was the one committee member who opposed the measure. He went on record to say while he didn’t disagree with opting for distance learning, he was not sure if Tuesday was the night to make the call.

“Everything changes by the minute, and I understand what parents have to plan for because last year I was a parent and I had to plan for the closure of school, too,” Testa said during Tuesday’s meeting.

After confirming Rhode Island students would start school a week after Labor Day, the state’s largest teacher’s unions – the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) and Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals (RIFTHP) – spoke out in a virtual meeting, stating what they want to see happen in the fall.

“We agree with the delay. We need to focus on the one plan we think makes sense for all the reasons we have articulated in the letter,” NEARI Executive Director Bob Walsh said.

The letter, sent to Raimondo, Infante-Green, and state Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, cites results of a union poll with parents and teachers.

Data shows 54% of parents and 64% of teachers were very concerned about physically returning to school in the fall.

“We would much rather be sending out students back to school, that is the best possible option, but we also have to make sure it is safe,” NEARI President Larry Purtill said.